Star Trek: Prodigy Announced

At today’s Comic-Con@home, during the Star Trek Universe panel, Heather Kadin announced the name of the new animated Star Trek series that is aimed at children.

The Star Trek series will be called Star Trek: Prodigy and will begin airing next year on Nickelodeon.

Here is the official announcement which dropped today:

“Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios today officially revealed the title and logo for its all-new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon.

“The CG-animated series, which expands the Star Trek Universe, will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans. The title and logo were revealed during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home.

“The series will be from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios‘ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.”

Source: Comic-Con@home