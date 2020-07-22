Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-Ray/DVD Release Date

Star Trek: Picard Season One will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 6.

Season One will be released in Blu-ray in both regular and Steelbook packaging.

Here are the bonus features for Season One of Star Trek: Picard:

Make It So – The co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so.

– The co-creators and discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen, including what was compelling enough to warrant it and the obstacles they had to overcome to make it so. Behind-the-scenes Episodic Features: Story Log: Remembrance Story Log: Maps and Legends Story Log: The End is the Beginning Story Log: Absolute Candor Story Log: Stardust City Rag Story Log: The Impossible Box Story Log: Nepenthe Story Log: Broken Pieces Story Log: Et In Arcadia Ego, Part 1 Story Log: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

Commentary: Episode 101, Remembrance (Exclusive) – Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon , supervising producer Kirsten Beyer , and director Hanelle M. Culpepper provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard.

– Executive producers and , supervising producer , and director provide commentary about episode one of Star Trek: Picard. The Motley Crew (Exclusive) – Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena.

– Working outside of Starfleet, Picard gathers his crew from across the galaxy. This special feature takes a look at the actors and characters that will travel aboard the La Sirena. Aliens Alive: THE xBs – A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer Neville Page , Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon about the process from start to stage.

– A look inside the creative process behind the xBs of Star Trek: Picard, alongside Lead Creature Designer , and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head about the process from start to stage. Picard Props (Exclusive) – Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard.

– Property Master takes fans on a tour of the many props created for Season One of Star Trek: Picard. Set Me Up – Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director Iain McFadyen and Set Decorator Lisa Alkofer also discuss the various designs for the show.

– Production Designer serves as the tour guide for the main stages of Star Trek: Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg Cube. Cherniawsky, Supervising Art Director and Set Decorator also discuss the various designs for the show. Star Trek Short Treks: Children of Mars – Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever.

– Twelve-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever. Commentary: Star Trek: Short Treks: Children of Mars Exclusive) – Executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman , and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode.

– Executive producer and co-writer , and co-writers and Kirsten Beyer, discuss the featured Short Treks episode. Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Fans can pre-order either the Blu-ray or the DVD set here. The cost for the Blu-ray set will be $45.49; the DVD $37.34.

Source: ComicBook.com