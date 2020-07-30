Star Trek Online: Return to Risa

From August 4 to September 3, Star Trek Online players can attend the Lohlunat Festival on Risa.

Here is a description of the event: “From August 4th to September 3rd, the residents of Suraya Bay and the Lobi Crystal Consortium have once again partnered to bring festival participants the highest quality wares. Among these exciting prices are the all new Risian Weather Control Vessel [T6]. A Dev Blog containing full stats and descriptions will be published separately, so keep your eyes open for it. This year’s celebration will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, allowing players of Star Trek Online to get into the summertime spirit regardless of their platform of choice.

“As for other Risa activities, all of your old favorites from previous years will be returning, including Powerboard Races, the Biathlon, Horga’hn Hunting, Scavenging with Sovak, and of course the galaxy-famous Dance Party. For the first time this year, participating in any of the events will grant progress towards the Risian Weather Control Vessel!

“Also as in previous years, we’re loading up the Summer Event Store with new prizes for you to earn. All of the following new store offerings can be purchased using Lohlunat Favors, earned by participating in various events around the island. We’re continuing the baseball theme introduced during last year’s event, to offer new colorful variants of some of the prizes you’ve loved seeing during previous Summer Events.”

For more information, including descriptions of the prizes (see pictures below), head to the link located here.

Source: Arc Games