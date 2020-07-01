Star Trek Online: House Divided Update

“Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of live service games, and Cryptic Studios announced the launch of [an] exciting new game update for [one of] the studio’s most popular games, Star Trek Online.” Plus: A Day of Honor coming July 11.

“Star Trek Online: House Divided ushers in the 20th season of the fan-favorite MMORPG that has explored and expanded the iconic Star Trek universe for ten years. House Divided gives returning players the chance to experience an epic Klingon-centric war story alongside Martok from Deep Space Nine. For a limited time, [Star Trek Online] has released an in-game giveaway bundle to commemorate Cryptic Studio‘s 20th anniversary.”

“It’s a proud moment for all of us at Cryptic Studios, to be celebrating our twenty-year anniversary,” said Stephen D’Angelo, CEO of Cryptic Studios. “What the studio has accomplished through the years is nothing short of spectacular and humbling. We want to thank our fans for the amazing support they’ve shown us these past two decades. We are excited to continue our legacy of delivering epic gameplay experiences for franchises that players love…”

“House Divided, the newest update for Star Trek Online, gives returning players the chance to experience an epic Klingon-centric war story alongside Martok from Deep Space Nine. After accidentally sending herself and players through time with stolen Federation technology, J’Ula, sister of T’Kuvma (Discovery), finds herself at war as the modern Klingon Empire has done the unthinkable and allied themselves with the Federation. J’Ula and her lieutenant Aakar (Grandfather of Gowron) have taken it upon themselves to right this wrong, and call their true Klingon brethren to arms. It’s now up to the player to quell this rebellion alongside Martok (Deep Space Nine) and maintain the newly founded peace within the Federation.”

“This new epic war story brings two new playable episodes to Star Trek Online that all Star Trek fans are bound to enjoy. In addition, the new update includes a new month-long House Divided event for players to participate in to receive the Red Angel suit/armor, a five-person space TFO over the Klingon Penal Colony of Rura Penthe, along with a new Angel’s Wake Lockbox — which contains the Ba’ul ship seen in the Star Trek: Discovery episode The Sound of Thunder, and Ba’ul Obelisk from Season 2 of Discovery.”

Day of Honor will take place on July 11. ” In honor of our favorite warriors for Kahless, Star Trek Online, Eaglemoss, Modiphius, and the Streampunks are all teaming up to hold an all day streaming event, featuring some of your favorite Trek stars and a whole heaping helping of honorable battle. We’re excited to have you join us for the event, live on the Queue Times Twitch Channel.

Here is the schedule for the Day of Honor:

Introduction 12:00-12:15. Come and say hi as the hosts of all of the day’s streams hang out and chat with you about what to expect from the day. And maybe shout at each other in Klingon. We’ll see.

Modiphius – Featuring Rick Sternbach 12:15-1:15. Join Modiphius‘s Star Trek Adventures development team and writers and special guest Rick Sternbach for an hour-long discussion on Rick’s experiences with Star Trek, and how we’re supporting Clear Skies and the Streampunks group with their new shows, future STA products, and any questions fans have regarding the game.

for an hour-long discussion on Rick’s experiences with Star Trek, and how we’re supporting Clear Skies and the Streampunks group with their new shows, future STA products, and any questions fans have regarding the game. Hero Collector – The Star Trek Online Collection 1:15 – 2:15. STO‘s Lead Ship and UI Artist, Thomas Marrone , will sit down with guests from Eaglemoss to talk about starship design, the process of creating the Star Trek Online Starships Collection, and more!

, will sit down with guests from Eaglemoss to talk about starship design, the process of creating the Star Trek Online Starships Collection, and more! Streampunks – Blood of the Void 2:15 – 3:15. Meet the cast of the upcoming Star Trek Adventures Live play! Join us as we explore what it means to play a Klingon and how a role playing group can enjoy a different kind of Star Trek story. Hosted by the game’s Game Master, Eric Campbell (Shield of Tomorrow, Clear Skies)!

(Shield of Tomorrow, Clear Skies)! Star Trek Online – The Year of Klingon 3:15 – 4:15. Star Trek Online‘s Community Manager, Mike Fatum , will sit down with members of the development team, and two very special Klingon guests, to talk about some recent updates to Star Trek Online, and the experiences of our two guests. Expect much carousing and hopefully no honorable duels to the death.

, will sit down with members of the development team, and two very special Klingon guests, to talk about some recent updates to Star Trek Online, and the experiences of our two guests. Expect much carousing and hopefully no honorable duels to the death. Klingon Culture and You 4:15 – 5:15. To wrap it all up, let’s spend an hour talking about the Warriors of the Empire that brought us all together in the first place. Klingon actors and experts from Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All-Access) discuss Klingon language, culture, and transformation. Moderated by Aliza Pearl (Blood of the Void).

Source: Press Releasevia Arc Games