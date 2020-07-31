Star Trek: Lower Decks T-Shirt Club

Animation house Titmouse has created a t-shirt club that will feature ten different designs based on Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Trek fans can buy shirts individually for $20.00 each or buy a full season subscription for $180.00.

Individual shirts will only be on sale for one week. Shirts printed will match the actual orders received, so there is just that short window (until the next episode airs) to purchase the shirt.

Those buying the ten episode shirt subscription will also get an exclusive bonus T-shirt, as well as free shipping in the U.S.

Full subscriptions can only be ordered until Wednesday, August 12.

To find out more, head to the link located here.

Source: Titmousestuff.com