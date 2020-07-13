Factory Entertainment has announced another 2020 Consolation-Con SDCC Exclusive, the Star Trek – Enterprise-A Tea Cup Prop Replica.

Here is their description of the set: “A prop replica cup and saucer set, from the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A. As featured in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Crafted in fine porcelain, this set is suitable for tea of coffee and is presented in a gift box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“This prop was seen during the state banquet scene where Captain Kirk and the Senior Officers dine with Chancellor Gorkon’s Klingon peace delegation. It formed part of a ‘Ship’s Dinnerware’ service, for state and formal dining. The props used on set where found objects with applied stickers.

“This officially licensed, faithfully accurate prop replica features a silk-screened logo with metallic gold accents to the striking blue-marble design. Saucer measures 6 ¼” in diameter.”

Only five hundred of these cup and saucer sets will be made. The set will cost $30.00 and will begin shipping the week of August 24. To order yours, head to the link located here.

Source: Factory Entertainment