Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Coming In October

Fans waiting for news on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery finally have their answer as to when it will begin airing; Thursday, October 15.

Here is the official announcement from ViacomCBS: “ViacomCBS‘ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that the third season of its hit original series Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s thirteen-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

“After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

“Star Trek: Discovery season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland ‘Book’ Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

“Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now on CBS All Access, and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media‘s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series Star Trek: Picard; upcoming new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on Thursday, August 6; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.”

So it looks like we’ll have new Star Trek from now through early January.

Source: Press Release