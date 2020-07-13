A new FanSets replica pin as seen in Star Trek: Discovery will be of interest to collectors.

The Star Trek: Discovery Command Delta Full Size Pin “comes to you directly from the Star Trek: Discovery series. It is full size at 2¾” tall. While manufactured with FanSets normal attention to detail this was not created to be a cos-play piece and is a pin, not a magnet. The pin has two posts/clutches to hold it securely in place. This pin is not a prop replica.”

To get your pin, which costs $17.95, head to the link located here.

Source: FanSets