A new cocktail book, Star Trek Cocktails – A Stellar Compendium, will be of interest to Trek fans.

“Exploring strange new worlds and seeking out new life and new civilizations can be thirsty work. That’s why any Starfleet captain worth their salt needs a copy of Star Trek Cocktails in their ready room. It’s the recipe book that boldly bridges galaxies (though you can find all the ingredients on Earth).

“Have you ever longed for a taste of Romulan Ale? Or pined for the mellowing effect of Dr McCoy’s Mint Julep? Perhaps a Fuzzy Tribble would get you purring? Or a soothing sip of Captain Picard’s Earl Grey Martini? This voyage into the future of stylish drinking is a must for all Star Trek — and cocktail — fans.”

Mixology consultants Simon Pellet and Adrian Calderbank contributed the recipes, while photos were provided for the book by David Burton and Jess Esposito. Illustrations come from Adrian Salmon, and a “witty garnish of quotations” was provided by Glenn Dakin.

Available on November 3, fans can pre-order their copies here.

Click on the thumbnails for two of the recipes.

Source: Hero Collector