Sixteen new pictures from Star Trek: Lower Decks have been released.

The photos cover four episodes, including: Second Contact, Envoys, Temporal Edict, and Moist Vessel. Click on thumbnails to see larger photo.



Five photos are from the Second Contact episode.

Seven photos are from Envoys.

Two photos are from the Temporal Edict episode.

Two photos are from Moist Vessel.

Source: Press Release