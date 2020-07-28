Six Emmy Nominations For Picard And Short Treks

The Emmy nominations list has been released and Star Trek: Short Treks and Star Trek: Picard are on the nominations list.

Star Trek: Short Treks was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Star Trek: Short Treks – CBS All Access – CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman , Executive Producer

, Executive Producer Heather Kadin , Executive Producer

, Executive Producer Olatunde Osunsanmi , Executive Producer

, Executive Producer Frank Siracusa , Executive Producer

, Executive Producer John Weber , Executive Producer

, Executive Producer Aaron Baiers, Co-Executive Producer.

Star Trek: Short Treks is up against Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler, The Good Place Presents: The Selection, Most Dangerous Game, and Reno 911.

Star Trek: Picard was nominated for five Emmy Awards. The first nomination was in the Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) category.

Star Trek: Picard – Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 – CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Matthew E. Taylor , Sound Supervisor

, Sound Supervisor Tim Farrell , Sound Editor

, Sound Editor Henry Cohen , Sound Editor

, Sound Editor Michael Schapiro , Sound Editor

, Sound Editor Sean Heissinger , Sound Editor

, Sound Editor Clay Weber , Sound Editor

, Sound Editor Moira Marquis , Music Editor

, Music Editor Stan Jones , Music Editor

, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore , Foley Artist

, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard is competing against Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Crown, Stranger Things, and Westworld.

The second nomination for Star Trek: Picard is in the Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) category.

Star Trek: Picard – Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 – CBS All Access – CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Peter J. Devlin , CAS, Production Mixer

, CAS, Production Mixer Todd M. Grace , CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Edward C. Carr III , CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Others nominated in this category include: Better Call Saul, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Westworld.

The third nomination is in the Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling category.

Star Trek: Picard – Stardust City Rag – CBS All Access – CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Maxine Morris , Department Head Hairstylist

, Department Head Hairstylist Maria Sandoval , Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Wendy Southard , Key Hairstylist

, Key Hairstylist Sallie Nicole Ciganovich , Additional Hairstylist

, Additional Hairstylist Ashleigh Childers , Hairstylist

, Hairstylist Yesim Osman, Hairstylist

Star Trek: Picard is up against The Crown, Hollywood, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Pose.

The fourth nomination is for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).

Star Trek: Picard – Stardust City Rag – CBS All Access – CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Silvina Knight , Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Robin Beauchesne , Key Makeup Artist

, Key Makeup Artist David Williams , Makeup Artist

, Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira , Makeup Artist

, Makeup Artist Natalie Thimm, Makeup Artist

Others nominated in this category include: American Horror Story, Hollywood, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Pose.

The final nomination for Star Trek: Picard is in the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special category.

Star Trek: Picard – Absolute Candor – CBS All Access – CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

James Robert Mackinnon , Special Makeup Effects Department Head

, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke , Prosthetic Designer

, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redlefsen , Special Makeup Effects Artist

, Special Makeup Effects Artist Alexei Dmitriew , Special Makeup Effects Artist

, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page , Prosthetic Designer

, Prosthetic Designer Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist

The other nominees include American Horror Story, Hollywood, The Mandalorian, Pose, and Westworld.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be “be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also serves as executive producer for television’s biggest night. Recently announced executive producers for the telecast include Guy Carrington, Reginald Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart. The show will be broadcast, Sunday, September 20(8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC. The 2020 Creative Arts Awards will air on FXX on Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Source: The Emmys