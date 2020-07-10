Shore Leave 41.5 – The Virtual Experience Starts Tonight

Beginning tonight and running through Sunday, July 12, the online version of Shore Leave will feature panels, science presentations, author panels and even a Masquerade.

The events will be on Zoom and you must register (I just did), for the events. Below is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday:

7:00-8:00 PM – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Christopher Bennett, John Jackson Miller, Kelli Fitzpatrick, Michael Jan Friedman, Dayton Ward , and Amy Imhoff will be on the panel and the topic is “What can we expect from the new Pike – Number One – Spock show? Is it just retreading old ground or will it provide a chance to explore more of the 23rd century with three compelling characters?”

, and will be on the panel and the topic is “What can we expect from the new Pike – Number One – Spock show? Is it just retreading old ground or will it provide a chance to explore more of the 23rd century with three compelling characters?” 8:30 – 9:00 PM – Filk Concert with Roberta Rogow.

Saturday:

1:30-2:30 PM – The Mandalorian. Christopher D. Abbott, Laura Ware, Mary Fan, Keith R. A. DeCandido , and Glenn Hauman will discuss “the themes and qualities of the first season. Also, how cute is the Child?”

, and will discuss “the themes and qualities of the first season. Also, how cute is the Child?” 3:00-4:00 PM – Outlander with Annie Brugmans, Maggie Restivo , and Mattie Rogers. “Outlander: The Fiery Cross – We continue to follow Jamie & Claire – only now with Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie as they continue forging their way forward in the events and intrigues that will all eventually culminate in the birth of our nation.”

, and “Outlander: The Fiery Cross – We continue to follow Jamie & Claire – only now with and as they continue forging their way forward in the events and intrigues that will all eventually culminate in the birth of our nation.” 4:30-5:30 PM – Picard: A Family Reunion with Ann Harding, Tamia Harper, Lorenzo Heard , and Subrina Wood . “Star Trek: Picard has completed its first season on CBS All Access! How did Trek fans and others react to it? How well did the show treat characters from Next Generation and Voyager? Let’s talk Trek and Jean-Luc Picard!”

, and . “Star Trek: Picard has completed its first season on CBS All Access! How did Trek fans and others react to it? How well did the show treat characters from Next Generation and Voyager? Let’s talk Trek and Jean-Luc Picard!” 6:00-7:00 PM – Cositivity with Thomas Atkinson, Pam Smith, Lindsay Reinoehl Bartleson, Cricket Bauer , and Cheralyn Lambeth . “There’s a lot of negativity in the costuming and cosplay community. This panel discusses how to deal with negative comments and reactions and turn them into positivity.”

, and . “There’s a lot of negativity in the costuming and cosplay community. This panel discusses how to deal with negative comments and reactions and turn them into positivity.” 8:00 PM – Masquerade. “The Shore Leave Masquerade will be held as a compilation of pre-recorded videos and photos with Master of Ceremonies June Swords, on the Shore Leave web site and social media pages.”

Sunday:

11:00 AM-12:00 PM – Dr. Who: The Good Doctor with Randy Hall and Theta-Sigma Lubliner . “Jodie Whittaker and her three friends have made it through the second season, and the show has been bringing back some Who aliens and villains. Should the Doctor and her companions continue to search the stars in their TARDIS or is it already time for her to regenerate?”

and . “Jodie Whittaker and her three friends have made it through the second season, and the show has been bringing back some Who aliens and villains. Should the Doctor and her companions continue to search the stars in their TARDIS or is it already time for her to regenerate?” 12:30-1:30 PM – Multimessenger Astronomy in Antarctica with Timothy Miller . “A presentation of Multimessenger Astronomy in Antarctica, with questions and answers at the end.”

. “A presentation of Multimessenger Astronomy in Antarctica, with questions and answers at the end.” 3:00-4:00 PM – The Message: Using Your Voice with Andrew Hiller, Heather E. Hutsell, Paul Kupperberg, Derek Attico, and Rigel Ailur. “Stories have always been used to teach lessons, wrestle with problems, and address taboo subjects. Today, how does art function as a forum for discussion or introducing ideas particularly in science fiction? What responsibility do artists have when it comes to using their voice?”

For more information and to register, head to the link located here.

Source: Shore Leave