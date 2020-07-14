Shatner To Release Two New Albums

In an interview with Den of Geek, William Shatner told them that he will be releasing two new albums this year.

“I’ve got two albums,” said Shatner. “I’ve got a blues album which will be released by the end of the summer and then we’ll bring the other album out after that. We think it’s going to be accompanied by a book. So, it’ll be a book and an album together.”

Shatner elaborated on the second album. “It’s an autobiographical album,” he said. “I don’t think it’s ever been done before. These are stories that happened in my life that the lyricist and I have talked about and made.”

One of the songs on the second album, Monday Night in London, refers to a sold out appearance at the Apollo Theatre. “That afternoon,” said Shatner, I’m in the hotel room resting, waiting to go on. In the hotel room, on television comes Boris Johnson.” Johnson went on to announce that going forward, gatherings could include no more than ten to fifteen people.

“Several hours later, I get in the car that takes me to the theater and I don’t know whether there’ll be anybody there or whether there’ll be three thousand and five hundred people there,” said Shatner. “I get in front of the curtain and I’m hearing voices. When I stepped out, almost everybody who’d decided to come was there. A large number of people risked their lives to come and see me.”

Source: Den of Geek