Scheer Joins Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paul Scheer (Black Monday‘s Keith Shankar), has joined the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Scheer will take on the role of Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the USS Cerritos’s chief engineer. Billups is Ensign Rutherford’s boss. Rutherford is voiced by Eugene Cordero.

Billups will be a recurring guest on the ten-episode first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In addition to Black Monday, Scheer played Chuck on The Good Place, Kurt Bilzerian on Big Mouth, and Stevie on Veep.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will air August 6.

