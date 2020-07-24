Saturday Comic-Con@Home Panels

There are two panels tomorrow at Comic-Con@Home that will be of interest to Trek fans.

The first panel is Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds. This panel will take place at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET).

“The hosts of the hit Star Trek podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, are joined by actress Elizabeth Dennehy (Commander Shelby) to discuss the making of one of Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s most beloved episodes, The Best of Both Worlds“which celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this year. Join the celebration of the cybernetic super baddies and the episode that changed Star Trek forever with co-hosts Mark A. Altman (author, The Fifty-Year Mission, Free Enterprise), Daren Dochterman (VFX Supervisor, Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition) and Ashley E. Miller (writer, Thor, X-Men: First Class).

For fans of Jean-Luc Picard, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET), there is the Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective panel.

“With the excitement surrounding the new Star Trek series, let’s take a look back at the most bookish captain in Starfleet. How did he evolve on the page and the screen? What do his favorite books and plays say about him as a character and as a leader? Take a deep dive into Picard’s bookshelf with Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), David Mack (author of Star Trek: More Beautiful Than Death), Stephen Graham Jones (author of The Only Good Indians), Alex White (author of The Big Ship at the End of the Universe), and moderator Lauren Jackson (marketing/publicity manager at Saga Press).”

There are many other panels taking place tomorrow, some of which will be of interest to you, so click here to see the full schedule.

Source: Comic-Con@Home