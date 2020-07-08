Picardo Not Appearing On Picard – Yet

In a phone interview with ComicBook.com, Robert Picardo said that as of now, there are no plans for him to appear on Star Trek: Picard.

Last year, CBS contacted his agent about appearing on the show, and Picardo said that “it would be an honor and a delight, obviously, to have scenes with Patrick Stewart, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

But he told ComicBook.com today that “I can say this: as of now, there are absolutely no plans and there is nothing in the works. I admire the show. I think everything is possible. I also know that the fans are a great driver often of what is done in Star Trek. We have not been driven to that particular point, so I’m not saying it couldn’t happen in the future, but there are zero plans for it happening now.”

Picardo has watched the first season of Star Trek: Picard and is a fan of how Seven of Nine was written for the series. “I feel that the writers very intelligently took Seven of Nine, Jeri Ryan‘s character, and brought her forward,” he said. “She was obviously way more human. Because on the four years she spent on the Voyager series, we saw her just having been reclaimed from the Borg and relearning, largely with my character’s help, how to be human again. And now we see her fully rehumanized, however, still carrying the burden of her past, having her whole being been hijacked by this collective mind. She was still trying to right wrongs that from that period of her life rather than simply move ahead with her life and go back to being a regular human being. She couldn’t let go of her past.”

Source: Comicbook.com