October IDW Publishing Trek Comic

In October, IDW Publishing will be releasing the sixteenth issue in the Star Trek: Year Five comic series.

In Star Trek: Year Five #16, “Election season is in full swing across the Federation, and even though it seems ridiculous, Harry Mudd is rising to the top of the polls! The crew of the Enterprise suspects that there’s more to Mudd’s game than just wanting to do his civic duty, and their investigation will uncover a rot that threatens the entire Federation from the inside. The final voyages of the U.S.S. Enterprise continue with the amazing crew of writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy) and artist Silvia Califano (The X-Files: Case Files)!” Cover art will be provided by Stephen Thompson.

Expect Star Trek: Year Five #16 on October 28. The issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Previews World