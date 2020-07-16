New Star Trek: Lower Decks Images

CBS All Access has released new photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The first image features (left to right), Ensigns Rutherford, Tendi, Mariner, and Boimler.

Next up is Ensign Rutherford.

The final image features Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, and Tendi in an area of the lower decks.

Finally, Star Trek On CBS All Access tweeted out this short animated video:

The cool, scrappy underdogs of Starfleet are coming to @CBSAllAccess. Stream #StarTrekLowerDecks starting August 6. pic.twitter.com/4l3oY4wCRp — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 16, 2020

Star Trek: Lower Decks begins airing on August 6 in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Press Releasevia Star Trek On CBS All Access Twitter