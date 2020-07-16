Home Star Trek: Lower Decks

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Images

© CBS All Access

CBS All Access has released new photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The first image features (left to right), Ensigns Rutherford, Tendi, Mariner, and Boimler.

Next up is Ensign Rutherford.

The final image features Ensigns Boimler, Mariner, and Tendi in an area of the lower decks.

Finally, Star Trek On CBS All Access tweeted out this short animated video:

Star Trek: Lower Decks begins airing on August 6 in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Press Releasevia Star Trek On CBS All Access Twitter

