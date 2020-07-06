More GalaxyCon Live Videos Are Online

Five new GalaxyCon Live videos have been places online for fans to enjoy.

The first one is from Star Trek: The Next Generation and includes Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie, and Denise Crosby.

Another Next Generation video features Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, and LeVar Burton.

Deep Space Nine fans will enjoy the panel with Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, and Andrew Robinson.

The Voyager panel includes Robert Picardo, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang.

And finally, how about one for Enterprise fans? This virtual panel includes Connor Trinneer, John Billingsley, and Dominic Keating.

Source: GalaxyCon YouTube Page