Fansets has released the first pin in the Star Trek: Woman of Trek Collections, Series 2 line of pins.

The Seven of Nine glitter pin is that first pin in the new series. It’s approximately two inches wide, and comes with a backer card that can be used for displaying the pin.

The pin features “beautiful gold glitter with a smooth epoxy finish.

To order your Star Trek – The Women of Trek: SEVEN of NINE Series 2 Glitter pin, which costs $16.95, head to the link located here.

Source: Fansets