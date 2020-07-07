Cruz: Season Three And Culber

During last weekend’s GalaxyCon Live Star Trek Doctor‘s virtual event, one of the participants, Wilson Cruz, spoke about Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery.

According to TrekMovie, Cruz explained that the events of Season Two “had an effect on him and has changed him in some way.” Expect Season Three to follow up on that. “In [Season Three] is probably my favorite doctoring episode,” he said. “I can’t say much about it but we get to see how he has changed and how he is a different doctor now because of what he has been through.”

Cruz was cautious when speaking about Season Three, not wishing to give away anything major. “There is so much I want to say because we go one thousand years into the future for Season Three,” he said. “There is so much I want to say about what we are doing now, but I can’t.”

But when asked what other position on the ship (other than being a doctor) would have been challenging, Cruz said, “I am just letting Sonequa [Martin-Green] to make sure – all the captains – to make sure they keep an eye on that captain’s chair. That’s all I am saying.”

It’s rather doubtful that Culber would be aiming for that Captain’s chair, but Season Three is rather a blank slate, and anything goes!

Source: TrekMovie