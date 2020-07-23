Comic-Con@Home Schedule For Friday

Tomorrow, there are several panels of interest to Star Trek fans.

First will be The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars, which will take place at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET).

“Back by popular demand, the Trek vs. Wars discussion returns to Comic-Con in Episode VI, with examinations of Discovery, Picard, and, of course, Rise of Skywalker! Designed to engage the audience in a healthy–but fun – debate, this panel explores meaningful topics of psychology prominent in Star Trek & Star Wars. Who’s more emotionally intelligent, Picard or Luke? How do hero characters Rey and Burnham show us healthy coping and self-care? And what’s the importance of legacy when it comes to saving the universe? Join pop culture psychologists Dr. Drea Letamendi (Lattes with Leia) and Dr. Ali Mattu (The Psych Show) as they enlist the persuasive viewpoints of special guests Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Enterprise), and Jennifer Muro (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny). Moderated by Brian Ward (The Arkham Sessions).”

At the same time there is the UnMasked: Rhapsody PR’s Behind-the-Music panel. Here is the description of this panel: “Music creatives Sean Callery (Homeland), Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Picard), Maggie Phillips (Fargo), Torin Borrowdale (Locke & Key), Amanda Jones (Twenties), and Nathaniel Blume (Prodigal Son) reveal the secrets behind creating music for TV’s most groundbreaking and thrilling programs. Moderated by actress Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery).”

The third panel of interest for Trek fans is Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year. This panel will take place at 6 PM PT (9 PM ET) and is described below.

“In an all-new fandom play: K’tor is forced to take a mandatory vacation on Risa and the crew of the Stranglehold is held captive alongside their federation foes after a brief encounter with an unknown vessel. Who is our mysterious captor? Will our heroes ever catch a break? Find out in the 27th installment of Klingon Lifestyles!”

Finally, the TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites, which also takes place at 6 PM PT, will be of interest to fans.

“The magazine entirely devoted to TV, hosts its 11th annual gathering of stars we adore from across the television galaxy to trade stories of fan encounters, backstage tales and the importance of representation for fans of every walk of life. This year’s don’t-miss lineup, moderated by TVGM senior writer Damian Holbrook, includes Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Lindsey Morgan and Richard Harmon (The 100), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene).”

Head here, tomorrow, where the links will be provided. There are also many other non-Trek panels, some of which will be of interest to fans.

Source: Comic-Con@Home