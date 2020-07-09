Comic-Con@Home Features Three Trek Panels

On Thursday, July 23 at 10 AM PT, Comic-Con@Home will stream three Trek panels including the cast of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Picard.

“Dominic Patten, a senior editor at Deadline, is moderating the overall Star Trek Universe panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, who share a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.

“The cast of Star Trek: Discovery will reprise their roles in a virtual table read of the Season 2 finale, Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.

“Cast scheduled to appear include:”

Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham)

(Commander Michael Burnham) Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou)

(Philippa Georgiou) Doug Jones (Commander Saru)

(Commander Saru) Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets)

(Lt. Commander Paul Stamets) Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly)

(Ensign Sylvia Tilly) Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber)

(Dr. Hugh Culber) Mary Chieffo (L’Rell)

(L’Rell) Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno)

(Commander Jett Reno) Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland)

(Captain Leland) Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall)

(Admiral Katrina Cornwall) Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer)

(Lt. Detmer) Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun)

(Lt. J.G. Owosekun) Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys)

(Lt. Rhys) Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce)

(Lt. J.G. Bryce) Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson)

(Lt. Nilsson) Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike)

(Captain Christopher Pike) Rebecca Romijn (Number One)

(Number One) Ethan Peck (Spock)

“The cast will be joined by Star Trek: Discovery Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner Michelle Paradise and Executive Producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the Season 2 finale. Act one of the table read will be shown at Comic-Con@Home followed by a brief cast Q&A.

“Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer of the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiering on CBS All Access on Thursday, August 6, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode.

“McMahan will also moderate a discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the ‘lower decks’ of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including the following:”

Ensign Beckett Mariner ( Tawny Newsome )

) Ensign Brad Boimler ( Jack Quaid )

) Ensign Tendi ( Noël Wells )

) Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)

“They will be joined by the ship’s bridge crew, including Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

“Finally, join Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of Star Trek: Picard as they come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season.

“Cast members scheduled to appear include:”

Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard)

(Jean-Luc Picard) Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati)

(Dr. Agnes Jurati) Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji)

(Dahj/Soji) Evan Evagora (Elnor)

(Elnor) Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker)

(Raffi Musiker) Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios)

“They will be joined by special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

“Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con‘s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

Source: CBS