Bonus Ready Room With Wil Wheaton

In a new episode of the Ready Room with Wil Wheaton, Wheaton sits down with Sir Patrick Stewart and some of those involved with creating Star Trek: Picard.

The episode begins with a behind-the-scenes set tour of the La Sirena with Todd Cherniawsky.

Next, Stewart talks about Season One of Star Trek: Picard, and reveals his two favorite scenes during the season. One is something that fans would probably guess, but the second one is a surprise.

Stewart also compares the world of Star Trek: Picard to our world today, noting that both are darker than when The Next Generation aired. Star Trek‘s message was always that “there will be a future and it will be better,” said Stewart, but that it will be people, and not politicians who will change things for the better.

After Stewart, the Ready Room welcomed Neville Page and Vincent Van Dyke, who discuss the many aliens of Star Trek: Picard.

Costume designer Christine Clark follows them, and one of her topics was toning down the hypersexuality of Seven of Nine’s costume, meaning no catsuit!

Finally, the episode wraps with James MacKinnon, head of prosthetics and special make-up effects, who talks about the look of the show, the aliens, and the need to maintain consistency with the past.

The episode can be accessed below. Enjoy it and I’ll see you again on Monday, as I’m taking tomorrow and the weekend off for the Independence Day holiday here in the States.

Source: CBS All Access