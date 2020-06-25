By donating to the All-In Challenge, a lucky fan could win a walk-on role on Star Trek: Picard!

Funds raised will be donated “to benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.”

“The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. […] Through the newly created ALL IN Challenge, sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways. […] Together, the ALL IN Challenge will hopefully raise tens of millions of dollars to tackle this problem [of food insecurity] head-on.”

So what does the lucky winner receive if his or her name is chosen in this sweepstakes? “We will roll out the red carpet with an exclusive VIP set visit and tour of the stages for you and a guest. The star treatment will continue as you, the winner, go into hair, makeup and wardrobe before being part of the show with a walk-on role. You and your guest will also have the chance to meet Sir Patrick Stewart as one of his most iconic characters, Jean-Luc Picard.” The only snag is that travel and hotel is *not* included. But hey, it would be worth scraping up airfare, right?

Donating $10 will get you ten entries, and $25 will get you twenty-five entries. For a $50 donation, you get one hundred entries, and for $100, two hundred entries.

To enter for your chance to win, head to the link located here. Entries close July 22 at 11:59 PM ET.

The sweepstakes is valid in the U.S. and Canada (minus Quebec).

Source: All-In Challenge