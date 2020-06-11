Virtual San Diego Comic Con

2020 is proving to be the year of the virtual convention and today it was announced that the San Diego Comic Con is going virtual too. And best of all, it’s free!

Comic-Con@Home is “an online event that will combine aspects of the convention experience with the comforts of home.”

“Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on,” said Comic-Con International in their announcement. “With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture.

“Plans for Comic-Con@Home include an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. As well, Comic-Con@Home promises exclusive panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. As if that weren’t enough, Comic-Con@Home will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.”

Fans will remember the recently-released Heroes Icon Picard bust, released earlier this month, which was advertised as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.

“Although Comic-Con@Home will provide badges for fans to print and wear proudly, all aspects of the initiative are free and there are no limits to how many can attend. ‘For the first time in our fifty-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,’ said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer. ‘Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.’”

Comic-Con@Home will be held the same dates that the regular SDCC would have been held, July 22-26. Those attending the virtual events are “encouraged to use the #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities.”

More details are sure to emerge in the coming weeks. Check Toucan, the official Comic-Con and WonderCon blogs, SDCC‘s website and their various social media channels. TrekToday will also provide updates as they are released.

Source: Comic-Con.org