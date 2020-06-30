Stewart Writing His Memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart turns eighty next month and the actor has decided that it’s time to write his memoir.

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years,” he said; “but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be.

“I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime…what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am eighty in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And…I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart will write about “everything from Star Trek to his award-winning stage performances to his voice work on American Dad.”

Gallery Books, who will be publishing the memoir, said that Stewart will also “reflect on his childhood in Yorkshire, England, marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter