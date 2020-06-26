Stewart In Life With Music

Sir Patrick Stewart has joined Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, and Letitia Brookes in Life With Music, where he plays a concert pianist who has developed stage fright.

Here is a description of Life With Music: “The film finds Stewart as Henry Field, an acclaimed concert pianist and one of the great virtuosi of his era. Upon returning to the stage after a prolonged absence, he finds himself suddenly afflicted with a severe case of stage fright. His once effortless play has abruptly turned into a self-conscious struggle of every bar. Old wounds have crept up on the master as he now fights to ward off artistic disaster.

“Enter Helen Morrison [Holmes], a music critic with a kindred spirit and a troubled past of her own. Helen believes she might hold the key to Henry’s return to form, but she must first overcome his defenses and win his trust. As Henry’s condition starts to improve, the blossoming relationship takes an unexpected turn which could precipitate his downfall. Unless he finally faces his demons and the darker truth lurking beneath the glory of the stage.”

Life With Music will be available via digital download on July 27.

Source: Empire