Star Trek: Year Five #12 Preview

IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #12 comes out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

Here is the description of the issue: “At last — the moment you’ve been waiting for since the first page of issue #1! With a villain revealed, a stranded crew, and a ship on a collision course with total destruction, Captain James T. Kirk will have to face the biggest challenge of his life on his own! This is a perfect jumping-on point before the second year of the series begins.”

Star Trek: Year Five #12 was written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly. Art was provided by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum