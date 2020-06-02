IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #11 comic debuts tomorrow, but fans can have a look at the issue today.

In Year Five #11, “With the Federation border in sight, a villain revealed will subject Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise to their most dangerous challenge yet — where everything comes to a head in a battle for the fate of the five-year mission!”

Written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, Year Five #11 features art by Stephen Thompson, and covers by Thompson and J.J. Lendl. The thirty-two page issue will sell for $3.99.

Click on images to see preview pages. More preview pages can be seen at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum