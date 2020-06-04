Star Trek: The Next Generation Picard Facepalm Bust

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was canceled but that doesn’t mean some of the exclusives that would have shown up there were also scrapped.

From Icon Heroes comes “the Previews SDCC Exclusive Captain Jean-Luc Picard Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight! 2020 has been a frustrating year for many people, and you can express that frustration with this Captain Picard collectible executing the hilariously famous facepalm maneuver.

“This 8″ scale mini bust paperweight is a larger version of the 2018 sold out 5.5” release with a modified right shoulder sculpt and a painted Starfleet insignia on the base. Limited to just 1701 pieces, this exclusive Captain Picard mini bust paperweight is made of polystone, hand painted, individually numbered, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

Fans will be able to order the Picard Facepalm Bust at their local comic shop, and at various online retailers.

Source: Press Release