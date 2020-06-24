Star Trek: Lower Decks Coming To Canada Later This Year

Canadian Trek fans waiting for Star Trek: Lower Decks now know on which channels the animated series will air.

The announcement came today from Bell Media‘s president of content and programming, Mike Cosentino, during the CTV Homefront presentation.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will air on CTV Sci-Fi and also stream on Crave when it arrives later this year.

CTV Sci-Fi Channel has this to say: “First came Star Trek: Discovery. Then came Star Trek: Picard. Now, we’re getting a Star Trek series unlike anything we’ve seen before.

“Earlier today, we announced that Star Trek: Lower Decks, the latest addition to the Trek canon, will be coming to CTV Sci-Fi Channel later this year. Unlike Discovery and Picard, Lower Decks—set shortly after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis—is a half-hour comedy that focuses on the more lighthearted aspects of being a Starfleet crew member. Oh, and it’s also animated.”

In the U.S., fans will see the series on CBS All Access. There is no word yet on where it will air outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Source: CTV Sci-fi Channel