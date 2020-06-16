Star Trek Alien Races Wine Glasses

A new set of stemless wine glasses from Movies on Glass will be of interest to Star Trek fans who enjoy their wine.

The Star Trek Alien Races Set of Four Stemless Wine Glasses includes four different clear wine glasses reverse etched in frosted white. These glasses are dishwasher safe.

There is a glass featuring the Romulan symbol, one with a Borg symbol, one with a Klingon symbol, and one with a Vulcan symbol.

The set sells for $79.95 and includes a Star Trek certificate of authenticity. Our friends over at TrekMovie have reviewed the glasses and are offering a 10% off coupon code. So read their review and get your discount code before ordering.

To order your set of four Alien Races Wine Glasses, head to the link located here.

Source: Movies On Glass