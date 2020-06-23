Star Trek 2021 Calendar Previews

Before we know it, 2021 will be here and Star Trek fans will be ready for a new Trek-themed calendar.

Six different calendars are available; the popular Ships of the Line wall calendar, a Star Trek: Picard calendar, a Star Trek: Discovery calendar, a Star Trek original series calendar, a Star Trek Daily calendar, and a Star Trek: Cats wall calendar.

The Star Trek Ships of the Line calendar, which can be pre-ordered here for $15.99, is a fan favorite. Ships included this year are the NX-01, USS Enterprise-A, Enterprise-E and Son’a battleship, Defiant at Deep Space Nine, refit USS Enterprise, DM Phoenix, Romulan Bird of Prey (centerfold), NX Class ship and more.

Click on the thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

Next up is the Star Trek: Picard 2021 Wall Calendar, due out August 4. It can be pre-ordered here, for a cost of $14.99. Click on the thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery can order the Star Trek: Discovery 2021 Wall Calendar, due out July 7 and costing $14.99. This calendar features photos from various episodes, including the characters from the show as well as a few guest stars. To pre-order this calendar, head to the link located here. Click on thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

For fans of the original series, there’s a calendar for you too. Due out June 30, the Star Trek 2021 Wall Calendar features images from twelve different episodes. The Star Trek 2021 Wall Calendar will cost $14.99 and can be pre-ordered here. Click on thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

The Star Trek Daily 2021 Day-to-Day Calendar, due out September 29, will help you keep track of your appointments and important events. Costing $15.99, the Star Trek Daily 2021 Day-to-Day Calendar can be pre-ordered here. Click on thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

Finally, cat lovers will enjoy the Star Trek: Cats 2021 Wall Calendar, due out July 7. To order this calendar, which will cost $14.99, head to the link located here. Click on the thumbnails below to see full-sized images.

Source: Amazon