Shatner To Release Digital Memorabilia Via Blockchain

William Shatner is releasing “an intimate collection of photographs from his personal life and film career as digital memorabilia cards that can be bought, sold, and traded on the WAX Blockchain.”

The actor will “share never-before-seen scenes from his life. The scenes include a picture of himself at the moment he found out his daughter was born, to a candid photo of him hugging Leonard Nimoy. And in what is almost certainly a blockchain first – William Shatner will be putting one of his dental x-ray pictures on the WAX Blockchain!”

Regarding those dental x-ray pictures; “I have these dental records, said Shatner, “and the joke is, this is something I can get my teeth into. It’s just an X-ray of a tooth. But it’s my tooth!”

Also included will be a telegram from producer Ray Stark (The World of Suzie Wong), an image of Shatner with the Jupiter 8 (futurist car featured briefly in a 1968 Trek episode), and photos from Shatner’s first modeling assignment.

“Putting something on a blockchain is forever,” said Shatner in an interview with Magazine By Cointelegraph. “We’ve come up with a variety of things that are uniquely me, and it will be up there on WAX.”

So what is Wax Blockchain? TrekMovie has helpfully explained it saying that the Wax Blockchain “means that the cards are guaranteed authentic, and information about the card’s history (it’s metadata) always lives with the card. Think of the blockchain like giant spreadsheet in the sky. Any time a card is sold, purchased, or traded, it gets logged on that spreadsheet. Since the blockchain is public, all transactions can be verified, and fake items cannot be added. Transactions, of course, are anonymized, meaning your privacy is guaranteed along with the veracity of your purchase.”

Each of the collectible cards “features a caption written by William himself. They are guaranteed to be authentic, and can never be counterfeited or duplicated since all transactions are secured by blockchain technology.”

And there are special “Golden Cards,” which can be redeemed for a piece of physical memorabilia autographed by Shatner.

Using the Wax Cloud Wallet, fans can “trade their collectibles instantly, with anyone, anywhere in the world” using their smartphone or computer, for free.

Expect this new sale of digital memorabilia to begin this summer. Head here for more information and to sign up.

Source: Shatner.wax.iovia TrekMovie