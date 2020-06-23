Icon Heroes has created another facepalm bust; this one featuring Commander Riker.

Icon Heroes presents our SDCC Exclusive Commander William Riker Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight! 2020 has been a frustrating year for many people, and you can express that frustration with this Commander Riker collectible executing the hilariously famous facepalm maneuver.”

The Riker Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight, made of polystone and hand painted, is 7.9″ in height, and features a Starfleet insignia on the base of the bust.

Only 1,701 of these busts will be made and each is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Riker Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight can be pre-ordered for a July 22 release, and will cost $90.00. To get yours, head to the link located here.

Source: Icon Heroes