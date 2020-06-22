Quinto Willing To Return To Trek But Not Counting On It

In an interview with ComicBook.com while doing promotion for his latest television show, NOS4A2, Zachary Quinto spoke about Star Trek and his chances of returning to the franchise.

“It’s already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs,” he said when asked about Star Trek. “I can’t even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I’m sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I’m not really attached to it anymore.:

Quinto is realistic about the chances of his Trek crew getting together again for a fourth movie. “I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it’s ever going to happen again,” he said. “I think that’s the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that’d be great, but I’m not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that’s what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that’s what it was, then that’s incredible, and if we get to do more, that’s also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they’ve been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them.”

