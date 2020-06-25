New Trek-Themed Watch from Vannen

The first in a new series of Star Trek limited-edition watches is now available from Vannen.

There are two versions of the watch, white or gray, and each watch sells for $65.00. Only two hundred watches will be available.

“Each watch features silkscreen artwork on the straps, dial, loop, and on the inside surface of the crystal as well as custom Star Trek etchings on the stainless steel back casing and crown.”

Some lucky fans will receive their watch in packaging autographed by Tom Whalen, who designed the watch.

To order your Star Trek: USS Enterprise watch, head to the link located here.

Source: Vannen Watchesvia StarTrek.com