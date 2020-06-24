New Star Trek Face Masks

Seven new Star Trek masks are now available from the Star Trek shop. They include masks based on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Discovery, the original series, Starfleet Academy and one from the Star Trek Shop‘s Pride range of masks.

ViacomCBS will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce’s sale of Star Trek face masks to support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Global Response. All of the masks are $18.95 each.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Command Washable Face Mask is based on a command uniform from the series.

The Star Trek: Discovery Command Washable Face Mask is based on a uniform from Discovery.

There are three masks based on the original series; gold, blue, and (ulp!) redshirt red.

The Star Trek Starfleet Academy Command Washable Face Mask is “perfect for those in the Starfleet Academy Command School.”

Finally, the Star Trek Pride Vulcan Salute Washable Face Mask will help you celebrate Pride month, which a rainbow Vulcan salute mask.

To see the entire range of Trek-themed masks, head to the link located here.

Source: The Trek Collective