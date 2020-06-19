More GalaxyCon Virtual Events

GalaxyCon has announced six more virtual events beginning this Saturday, and there is something for fans of Enterprise, the original series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager.

On Saturday, June 20 at 2PM ET, fans can enjoy the Next Generation live streamed Q&A which will include Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden and LeVar Burton.

On Thursday, June 25, it’s time for Voyager stars, including Robert Picardo, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. Check out this Q&A at 6 PM ET.

‘Niners will enjoy the Deep Space Nine Q&A on Saturday, June 27 at 4 PM ET. Actors appearing will be Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, and Andy Robinson.

On Sunday, July 5 at 2 PM ET, join some of the doctors of Star Trek. This Q&A will include John Billingsley, Gates McFadden, Alexander Siddig, and Robert Picardo.

Klingon fans will be sure to attend the Thursday July 9 event, which takes place at 6 PM ET. J.G. Hertzler and Robert O’Reilly will be in attendance.

Finally, the man himself, William Shatner, will be interviewed on Saturday, July 11 at 12 PM ET.

As with the prior GalaxyCon Live events, all of those events are free, and there are options for purchasing one-on-one video chats, video shout outs, and autographs.

More information on each of these events can be found here. Reserve your place now.

Source: GalaxyCon Live