McFadden In Star Trek: Picard?

In an interview with TrekMovie, Gates McFadden hinted that she might be making an appearance on Star Trek: Picard.

When asked about the possibility, she said “Well, I don’t know. There’s a good chance, let’s put it that way. But I have no contract signed.”

What would McFadden like to see if Beverly Crusher shows up on Star Trek: Picard? “…I think she definitely would be somebody who was very engaged in the world and trying to make it a better place,” she said. “I would not see her as somebody retiring. And you know — she obviously raised a kid while she was a full-on command officer, so I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what her life could be.”

Source: TrekMovie