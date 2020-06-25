Indie Rights Acquires Rights To Unbelievable!!!!!

The domestic distribution rights to the sci-fi parody Unbelievable!!!!! have been acquired by Indie Rights. They have already begun foreign sales as well at the Virtual Cannes Film Market.

Unbelievable!!!!! “follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts (one is a marionette) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days. The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not who they appear to be and, through acts of trickery and deception, nearly succeed in killing them. Soon the astronauts find themselves trying to save the Earth from Plant Aliens!”

The film is notable for the number of Star Trek actors who took part in it. The list includes: Chase Masterson, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, Nichelle Nichols, Robert Picardo, Linda Park, Manu Intiraymi, Armin Shimerman, Vaughn Armstrong, Gary Graham, Anthony Montgomery, Marina Sirtis, Nana Visitor, Walter Koenig, Michael Dorn, Julie Warner, Dina Meyer, Olivia d’Abo, Jeffrey Combs, John Billingsley, Max Grodenchik, Casey Biggs, Gary Lockwood, Michael Forest, Jack Donner, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Brenda Bakke, Patti Yasutake, Steve Rankin, Michael Dante, Sean Kenney, BarBara Luna, Beverly Washburn, Celeste Yarnall, Bobby Clark, Jasmine Anthony, Menina Fortunato, McKenzie Westmore, Crystal Allen, Christopher Doohan with original Star Trek composer Gerald Fried, and one of the harmonica players, Tommy Morgan, also from TOS.”

Source: Yahoo! News