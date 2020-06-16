Goldsman: Room For Soong In Season Two

In a new interview with IndieWire, Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman spoke about Season Two of Star Trek: Picard, and what fans can expect.

Work is progressing on Picard and Goldsman was set to hammer out some story issues after the IndieWire interview. “Oh yeah,” he said. “I am on a Zoom call in an hour with Terry Matalas and Kirsten Beyer and Michael Chabon and we will be bashing through some continuity issues we are having between episodes three and four on the script phase. Yeah, we are in it. We have room that is up and running. We have broken the season. We are closer to halfway through the scripts than not. We really loved doing it and we feel really lucky to do it and we kind of feel like Season One was getting ready and now Season Two, let’s go.”

One question fans have, now that Data’s life is finally complete, will we ever see Brent Spiner on the show again, possibly as another Soong character? “We wanted to feather in the possibility of more and we were letting Data go,” said Goldsman. “We all knew that this Soong character had been in our head canon when it came to the season anyway. But we want more Brent, and we wanted to create a platform for which there could be more Brent in ensuing seasons.”

What else can fans expect next season? “Especially as we go forward, we’re going to start making statements about really what the world of Starfleet, at least technologically if not socially and culturally [is],” said Goldsman. “These are the things that are likely to get a little bit more play than they did [in Season 1] in what was essentially a story about somebody who is outside of Starfleet.”

Source: IndieWire