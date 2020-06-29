GalaxyCon Doctors Of Star Trek Event Adds Cruz

Several weeks ago, TrekToday reported about the GalaxyCon virtual events taking place this summer, and today we have an update on the Star Trek Doctors Live Experience which will take place on Sunday, July 5 at 2 PM.

In addition to the guests already announced, which include Gates McFadden, John Billingsley, Alexander Siddig, and Robert Picardo; Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz will be joining the event!

Doctors of Star Trek includes the livestream Q&A, and there are also options to purchase one-on-one chats, personalized autographs, and video recordings.

Source: GalaxyCon