Free Virtual Trek Con

One of the many things that have been canceled this year have been “in person” Star Trek conventions, but fans hungry for Trek conventions will soon be able to enjoy Virtual Trek Con, which will take place next month and will be free. Plus: Rescheduled Star Trek Las Vegas convention.

The events of Virtual Trek Con will be livestreamed on on two YouTube pages, and will include cast and crew interviews, fan interactions (including questions from fans), special performances such as singing or musical performances, surprise announcements, and videos from you, the fans! The two YouTube channels featuring the events are The 7th Rule (the Aron Eisenberg Stage) and Falling Tower (the Rene Auberjoinois Stage). Subscribe to both pages to get notifications of when the various events will take place.

Confirmed guests for Virtual Trek Con include: Ira Steven Behr, Robert Beltran, Tracee Cocco, Darnell Davis, Gary Graham, Hana Hatae, Doug Jones, Cirroc Lofton, Larry Nemecek, Nichelle Nichols, Darth Schuhe, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe. More guests are expected to be added before the convention, which will take place July 22-27.

For more information on Virtual Trek Con, head to the link located here.

In other convention news, Star Trek Las Vegas 2020, originally scheduled for this summer and postponed due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled for December 9-13. STLV will now take place at Caesars Forum Conference Center Las Vegas.

Source: Virtual Trek Con