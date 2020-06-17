Free Star Trek Films On IMDb TV

Beginning today, fans will be able to watch three Star Trek films for free on IMDb TV, with the promise of five more to come beginning on July 1.

The three movies available now include Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Beyond.

On July 1, the other five films to be added include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: Generations, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

IMDb TV has much more to offer, and is available on imdb.com/tv, as a channel on Amazon Prime, and as an app on Fire TV and other devices.

Source: TV Guide