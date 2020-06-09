Frakes Looking Forward To Directing Trek Again

In a new interview with SyFy, Jonathan Frakes said that he can’t wait to get back to directing again, and that he will be directing episodes of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Like many fans, Frakes believes that Star Trek “gives us hope. It gives us an opportunity to think about what could be, instead of what is,” he said. “It projects a vision of optimism, particularly with the current events, in which there is no racism, no sexism, and an appreciation of the qualities we need to be reminded of, sadly.”

Frakes will be returning to direct Star Trek: Picard Season Two. “I can’t wait to get back with Sir Patrick,” he said. “It was wonderful to have Jeri Ryan on the show, and Brent Spiner and Jonathan Del Arco from our timeline. And I’m looking forward to whatever the brilliance Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman bring to the table. I haven’t seen any scripts yet, but I’m chomping at the bit.”

In addition to Star Trek: Picard, Frakes will also be doing some directing for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “I’ve been asked to direct, and I’m looking forward to it very much,” he said.

“I’ve had great experiences with all three of them [Mount, Peck and Romijn]. Anson and I worked through finding Captain Pike. And Ethan and I worked through finding who Spock was. And the mantle of Spock, in particular, was so complicated and so emotionally taxing and was such huge shoes to fill, and Ethan felt it. Rebecca and I have a long relationship from back on The Librarians, and we have a fabulous working shorthand, so it will be great getting back to the floor with three old friends.”

Source: SyFy