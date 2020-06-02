FanSets Discovery Pins

FanSets has announced a new Michael Burnham pin, based on the third season of Discovery. The two-inch tall pin can be worn or displayed in FanSets’ clear plexi FanStands (sold separately). The Burnham pin costs $6.95 and can be ordered here.

Also available is a Section 31 Philippa Georgiou pin, which can be ordered here for $6.95; a Mirror Universe Emperor Georgiou pin, which can be ordered here for the same cost; and a Star Trek: Discovery Lieutenant Spock pin, which can be ordered here for $6.95.

Source: FanSets