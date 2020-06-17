CBS All Access’ Support Of Black Lives Matter Organizations

CBS All Access is raising funds and awareness for organizations supporting diversity and fighting injustice against minorities, and you can help them. Plus: watch free Trek on CBS.com for one week.

“From the start, Star Trek has encouraged its viewers to imagine an equitable universe where differences are appreciated and uplifted.

“In Gene Roddenberry‘s own words, ‘Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day it begins not just to tolerate, but take a special delight in differences.’

Roddenberry’s vision is just as vital today. Join CBS All Access and the Star Trek franchise in #StarTrekUnited because, like Star Trek, we must champion diversity, equality, and the differences between us in order to ensure the best possible future.”

For the rest of today, until midnight Pacific time, “for every fan that tweets using the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives…movement, including Black Strategy Fund, Movement for Black Lives, and Black Lives Matter.”

Fans can also watch some of the most “culturally relevant episodes from across the Star Trek universe” for free for one week on CBS.com.” Here are the episodes:

Original Series:

Plato’s Stepchildren

The Devil in the Dark

Let That Be Your Last Battlefield

The Next Generation:

The Measure of a Man

The Enemy

The Drumhead

Voyager:

Nemesis

Remember

Enterprise:

Demons

Terra Prime

Deep Space Nine:

Far Beyond the Stars

Discovery:

The Sounds of Thunder

Picard:

Remembrance

Maps and Legends

The End is the Beginning

These episodes will also be available to stream at StarTrek.com and PlutoTV for a week, and Twitch for one day.

Source: CBS