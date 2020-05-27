Voyager Stars In The House Reunion Now Online

For those who missed the virtual Star Trek: Voyager panel that was held in celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the show, and also to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the panel is now online for you to enjoy.

The actors appearing on the panel included Kate Mulgrew, Garrett Wang, Roxann Dawson, Robert Duncan McNeil, Robert Picardo, Robert Beltran, Jeri Ryan, and Ethan Phillips.

The actors shared stories, joked around, and answered questions. Mulgrew told a fan that being the first female captain in the Trek universe was “terrific. It was overwhelming,” she said. “I was not the first choice. Geneviève Bujold had it for two seconds. I had about four days to collect myself and then I started Monday morning. It was a formidable undertaking but once I got my sea legs it was great.”

Mulgrew also revealed that if she could, she would “go back and redo the first season and endow that language which was diabolical with real meaning.”

“Those were terribly long days,” she said; “and I didn’t know what I was doing. Had I had the guts to endow her more completely with knowledge of what she was saying, I would have felt steadier on my feet.”

The panel lasted for just over an hour and can be seen below.

Source: Stars in the House YouTube Pagevia SyFy Wire